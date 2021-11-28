Hundreds head to Springdale for Christmas on the Creek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Christmas on the Creek is back in full swing at the Shiloh Square, and the community has come out in full force to get into the holiday spirit.

Organizers have had the street closed since noon—Saturday for vendors, live music, and even Santa himself.

One of the organizers says this is the 6th year they’ve put this together, and it’s one of her favorite new traditions here in Springdale.

Last year they had an abbreviated version of Christmas on the creek to ensure proper social distancing. But this year’s holiday event is the largest they’ve ever had.

“We had more vendors; we had more hot coco crawlers; we had an art walk; we have just had a lot of people out here today. More people than we were even expecting, so it’s been a great day,” says Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance.

If you happened to miss out on Saturday’s Christmas on the Creek, Dabbs says there are still festivities to look forward to. The parade of trees will be set up for the rest of the season.

In addition to this, there will also be live music held at businesses on the square throughout December.