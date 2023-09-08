FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An investigation is underway after hundreds of fish were found in Mill Creek.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is investigating Mill Creek after about 1,500 fish were found dead near a drainage pipe of P Street Waste Water Treatment Center.

Frank Leone with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said there is no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.

The creek empties into the Arkansas River.

KNWA/FOX24 will bring you the latest as the investigation continues.