FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An investigation is underway after hundreds of fish were found in Mill Creek.
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is investigating Mill Creek after about 1,500 fish were found dead near a drainage pipe of P Street Waste Water Treatment Center.
Frank Leone with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said there is no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.
The creek empties into the Arkansas River.
