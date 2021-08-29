Hundreds of open healthcare jobs in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – There are hundreds of open jobs in the region’s healthcare field, and providers are finding new ways to fill them.

Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Clinic NWA, said its thirteen clinics have openings across the board but have a major need for nurses and medical assistants.

“We’ve got some clinical roles open,” Semingson said. “We probably have approximately 10 positions, but within each of those positions we have some various numbers.”

Semingson said healthcare workers are tired of trying to keep up with the challenges of the pandemic.

“They work really hard and sometimes long days and long efforts throughout this process,” Semingson said.

A lack of staff can add to this fatigue, so Semingson encourages anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in healthcare to act now.

“This is a perfect time to really find those opportunities to serve,” Semingson said.

To view of list of job openings at Community Clinic NWA visit its website.