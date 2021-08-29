Hundreds of open healthcare jobs in NWA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – There are hundreds of open jobs in the region’s healthcare field, and providers are finding new ways to fill them.

Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Clinic NWA, said its thirteen clinics have openings across the board but have a major need for nurses and medical assistants.

“We’ve got some clinical roles open,” Semingson said. “We probably have approximately 10 positions, but within each of those positions we have some various numbers.”

Semingson said healthcare workers are tired of trying to keep up with the challenges of the pandemic.

“They work really hard and sometimes long days and long efforts throughout this process,” Semingson said.

A lack of staff can add to this fatigue, so Semingson encourages anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in healthcare to act now.

“This is a perfect time to really find those opportunities to serve,” Semingson said.

To view of list of job openings at Community Clinic NWA visit its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers