Hundreds of students, staff members send letter to U of A interim chancellor addressing COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – More than 250 University of Arkansas students and staff members have signed a letter to acting chancellor Dr. Charles Robinson saying they feel in danger due to the 15% positivity rate and little to no guidance regarding COVID-19 on campus.

“Any community member at the University of Arkansas should feel safe,” said professor Lance Miller. “A number of us don’t. They should feel that the university is taking this pandemic seriously and I can’t say that their actions support that.”

The letter asks the university to pursue all options, including through legal means, for a vaccine mandate on campus, especially if face-to-face instruction is going to continue being the number one priority.

“Why don’t you challenge it legally?” Miller asked. “The university has resources to do it, they have lawyers, they can pay the bill.”

Graduate student Kathryn Dzurilla and professor Lance Miller signed the letter. Both noted the need for a remote learning option for both students and staff while COVID-19 remains a threat.

“People who could not get accommodations were left with the decision of okay well, ‘Do i stay and put myself at risk or do I leave and lose my health insurance, lose my tuition waiver?” Dzurilla said.

The letter also requests additional measures like rapid-result testing and contact tracing on campus and states requests for accommodations to teach, work, or learn remotely by faculty, staff, and students with legitimate health risks, or who live with family members who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, are being rejected without explanation.

A spokesperson for the U of A declined to interview but provided a statement.