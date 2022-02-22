RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe thunderstorms made their way through Arkansas last night bringing lightning, strong winds and power outages.

Power companies are reporting around 500 outages in the River Valley areas of Scott and Yell counties.

According to PowerOutage.US, 177 residents are without power in Scott County while 339 are without in Yell County.

According to data for power companies in the state, Entergy is struggling the most with over 3,000 customers out of power.

Northwest Arkansas is not reported to have many outages (less than 100) but areas primarily in central Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas are strongly affected with 716 outages in Sharp County and nearly 500 in Lawrence County.

The storms have begun to move out and crews are working to restore power.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 in case outages strike Northwest Arkansas following the winter weather coming Wednesday and Thursday.