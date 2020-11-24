Hunting accident in Sebastian County possibly involves minor

UPDATE: There were two victims. One was a 14-year-old and the other a 16-year-old, according to investigators.

One was life-flighted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.

Investigators believe the accident happened during the loading of a deer into a vehicle.

Their conditions are still unknown and there is no evidence of foul play.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local law enforcement is responding to a hunting accident in Sebastian County, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse said the accident happened near Hartford Township on Cedar Creek Road.

Investigators said a minor has been shot and their condition is unknown.