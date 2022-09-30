Oklahoma is known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, according to "Travel Oklahoma"

Miami, Okla. — Whether you’re looking for whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey or hogs, Oklahoma’s diverse public hunting lands offer many types of expeditions with a variety of game and hunting seasons available throughout the year.

Known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, claims Travel Oklahoma, the Sooner State invites hunters of all ages to round up their gear and head out into one of the many designated hunting grounds.

Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Oklahoma, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:

BIG GAME SEASONS

DEER

Deer Archery October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023 Youth Deer Gun October 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022 Deer Muzzleloader October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022 Deer Gun November 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022 Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun December 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022

ELK

Elk Archery October 1st, 2022 – January 15, 2023 Youth Elk Gun October 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022 Elk Muzzleloader October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022 Elk Gun November 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022 Holiday Antlerless Elk Gun December 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022

ANTELOPE

Antelope Archery October 1st, 2022 – October 14th, 2022 Antelope Gun (either sex, draw only, landowner/controlled hunt permits) September 1st, 2022 – September 4th, 2022 Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, controlled hunt permit only) September 5th, 2022 – September 14th, 2022 Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, landowner permit only) November 26th, 2022 – January 15th, 2023

BEAR

Bear Archery October 1st, 2022 – October 16th, 2022 Bear Muzzleloader October 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022

TURKEY SEASONS

FALL

Turkey Fall Archery October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023 Turkey Fall Gun October 29th, 2022 – November 18th, 2022

SPRING

Youth Turkey Spring April 8th, 2023 – April 9th, 2023 Turkey Spring April 16th, 2023 – May 16th, 2023

MIGRATORY GAME BIRD SEASONS

Dove September 1st, 2022 – October 31st, 2022

December 1st, 2022 – December 29th, 2022 Crow October 10th, 2022 – November 16th, 2022

December 9th, 2022 – March 4th, 2023 Woodcock October 30th, 2022 – December 13th, 2022 Rail September 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022 Snipe October 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023 Gallinule September 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022

WATERFOUL

September Teal September 10th, 2022 – September 25th, 2022 Special Resident Canada Goose September 10th, 2022 – September 19th, 2022 Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (panhandle) October 1st, 2022

February 4th, 2023 Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (zones 1 and 2) November 5th, 2022

February 4th, 2023 Waterfowl (zones 1 & 2) November 12th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022

December 3rd, 2022 – January 29th, 2023 Waterfowl (panhandle) October 8th, 2022 – January 4th, 2023 White-Fronted Geese November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022

December 3rd, 2022 – February 5th, 2023 Sandhill Cranes October 22nd, 2022 – January 22nd, 2023 Dark Geese November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022

December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023 Light Geese November 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022

December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023 Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS) February 13th, 2023 – March 30th, 2023

SMALL GAME, BIRDS & FURBEARERS