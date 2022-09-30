Miami, Okla. — Whether you’re looking for whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey or hogs, Oklahoma’s diverse public hunting lands offer many types of expeditions with a variety of game and hunting seasons available throughout the year.

Known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, claims Travel Oklahoma, the Sooner State invites hunters of all ages to round up their gear and head out into one of the many designated hunting grounds.

Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Oklahoma, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:

BIG GAME SEASONS

DEER

Deer ArcheryOctober 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
Youth Deer GunOctober 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
Deer MuzzleloaderOctober 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022
Deer GunNovember 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022
Holiday Antlerless Deer GunDecember 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022

ELK

Elk ArcheryOctober 1st, 2022 – January 15, 2023
Youth Elk GunOctober 14th, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
Elk MuzzleloaderOctober 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022
Elk GunNovember 19th, 2022 – December 4th, 2022
Holiday Antlerless Elk GunDecember 18th, 2022 – December 31st, 2022

ANTELOPE

Antelope ArcheryOctober 1st, 2022 – October 14th, 2022
Antelope Gun (either sex, draw only, landowner/controlled hunt permits)September 1st, 2022 – September 4th, 2022
Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, controlled hunt permit only)September 5th, 2022 – September 14th, 2022
Antelope Gun (doe only, draw only, landowner permit only)November 26th, 2022 – January 15th, 2023

BEAR

Bear ArcheryOctober 1st, 2022 – October 16th, 2022
Bear MuzzleloaderOctober 22nd, 2022 – October 30th, 2022

TURKEY SEASONS

FALL

Turkey Fall ArcheryOctober 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
Turkey Fall GunOctober 29th, 2022 – November 18th, 2022

SPRING

Youth Turkey SpringApril 8th, 2023 – April 9th, 2023
Turkey SpringApril 16th, 2023 – May 16th, 2023

MIGRATORY GAME BIRD SEASONS

DoveSeptember 1st, 2022 – October 31st, 2022
December 1st, 2022 – December 29th, 2022
CrowOctober 10th, 2022 – November 16th, 2022
December 9th, 2022 – March 4th, 2023
WoodcockOctober 30th, 2022 – December 13th, 2022
RailSeptember 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022
SnipeOctober 1st, 2022 – January 15th, 2023
GallinuleSeptember 1st, 2022 – November 9th, 2022

WATERFOUL

September TealSeptember 10th, 2022 – September 25th, 2022
Special Resident Canada GooseSeptember 10th, 2022 – September 19th, 2022
Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (panhandle)October 1st, 2022
February 4th, 2023
Waterfowl – youth, vet and military (zones 1 and 2)November 5th, 2022
February 4th, 2023
Waterfowl (zones 1 & 2)November 12th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – January 29th, 2023
Waterfowl (panhandle)October 8th, 2022 – January 4th, 2023
White-Fronted GeeseNovember 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 5th, 2023
Sandhill CranesOctober 22nd, 2022 – January 22nd, 2023
Dark GeeseNovember 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023
Light GeeseNovember 5th, 2022 – November 27th, 2022
December 3rd, 2022 – February 12th, 2023
Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS)February 13th, 2023 – March 30th, 2023

SMALL GAME, BIRDS & FURBEARERS

SquirrelMay 15th, 2022 – January 31st, 2023
RabbitOctober 1st, 2022 – March 15th, 2023
QuailNovember 12th, 2022 – February 15th, 2023
PheasantDecember 1st, 2022 – January 31st, 2023
Bobcat, Badger, Gray Fox, Red Fox, Mink, Muskrat, Opossum, River Otter & WeaselDecember 1st, 2022 – February 28th, 2023