Huntsville animal shelter hosts Thanksgiving meal for animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers made a pet-safe Thanksgiving dinner for the animals at the Paws and Claws Pet Shelter in Huntsville on November 23.

Animal Care Manager Mallory Harlan says the event was a great opportunity to get the animals more exposure to the community.

She hopes it will encourage more families to help find the pets forever homes.

“We are really hoping to get most of them into fosters at least for this week. It’s important that even if you can’t adopt you can foster even for just a night or a weekend,” Harlan said. “They sleep better and it really helps them in the long run be more adoptable pets, too.”

Mason Pittman, 9, and Dylan Pittman, 5, attended the event.

“They’re pretty lovable and nice,” Mason said. “They’ll listen to you, snuggle up by you, sleep with you, all that kind of stuff.”

“It was cool to see the animals at the pet shelter,” Dylan said.

Foods served at the event included:

plain chicken

no sodium green beans

baked sweet potatoes

cranberry sauce

rolls

pumpkin desserts

People interested in fostering or adopting an animal can stop by the shelter November 24 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees this week on most of its adult dogs.

A list of Thanksgiving foods to share with pets can be found here.