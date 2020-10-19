Huntsville Fire Department responds to early morning structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Crossbow Road early Monday morning.

A structure on the backside of the home was fully engulfed allowing flames to penetrate the attic of the home under the eaves of the house.

Huntsville Squad 1 arrived and their crew quickly knocked the flames down in the outside structure and made entry into the home. Inside, they pulled the ceiling and extinguished the fire in the attic.

Huntsville was assisted by the Forum-Alabam and Smyrna Fire Departments as well as Madison County EMS, Huntsville PD and Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The damage to the home was limited to the two back bedrooms.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

