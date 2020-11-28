Huntsville high school pivots to virtual learning all next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Huntsville High School will pivot to virtual learning for grades 9-12 all next week due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

The school will re-evaluate at the end of next week, according to a Facebook post.

Teachers will continue to deliver instruction and will interact with students virtually.

Attendance will be counted based on the successful completion of assignments.

Students who need to go on-site for safety and-or accessibility purposes can come to campus to do their digital learning in a supervised environment.

Regular on-site instruction will continue at this time in all of the other Huntsville campuses and Saint Paul. 

