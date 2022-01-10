Huntsville High School teacher dies; funeral set for January 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District announced January 10 one of its teachers, Jerick Hutchinson, has died.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page made by Superintendent Audra Kimball, Hutchinson had taught for the district since 2003.

Hutchinson taught in the agriculture department at Huntsville High School. Hutchinson also served as the FFA advisor at the school.

“He helped to grow and shape the agricultural community, not just in Madison County, but throughout Arkansas,” Kimball said. “The positive impact that he made on our students, faculty, and community will be felt for years to come.”

According to a post on Huntsville High School’s Facebook page, Hutchinson’s funeral service will be held January 13 at the Charles Berry Gymnasium at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at Brashears Funeral Home on January 12 from 5-7 p.m.