HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) The Huntsville Kiwanis Club will host a drive-thru food giveaway.

The no-contact giveaway is July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

It will be at the Madison County Courthouse over flow parking lot.

The city rodeo parade starts at 11 a.m.