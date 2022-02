MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jonathan Evan Boyd, 27, has been arrested for Murder in the First Degree, among other charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported that Boyd was arrested on February 19. He is also facing charges of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Domestic Battering in the First Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

This story will be updated with more details.