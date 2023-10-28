WESLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville man is dead after a motorcycle crash that took place in rural Madison County on Friday, according to a crash report.

Jayson Allred, 40, was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle south on AR 295 north of Wesley around 3:30 p.m. and while he was trying to negotiate a righthand curve, the motorcycle overturned and traveled off the roadway to the left.

The motorcycle hit a guardrail and then came to a rest. Allred was thrown from the motorcycle and did not survive the accident, according to the report.

No further information was given.