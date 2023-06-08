FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

Richard Patrick Horton, 56, was arrested Sept. 14. Records say that Horton was responsible for over two kilograms of methamphetamine.

“Investigators learned that Horton was receiving methamphetamine through the mail. Law enforcement ultimately intercepted a package bound for Horton’s address that contained two large bundles of suspected methamphetamine,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas said.

The release said that the Benton County Drug Unit and Homeland Security Investigations had been conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation into Horton for methamphetamine trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

Additionally, Horton was arrested on Oct. 12 for battery in the second degree. His next hearing for that case is Sept. 22.