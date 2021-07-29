Huntsville parent files lawsuit against school concerning sexual assault allegations

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNW/KFTA) – A Huntsville parent is suing the school board concerning the sexual assault allegations against players on the boy’s basketball team.

For weeks, parents have accused board members of not taking proper action, but now, they will have to answer to their handling of the case in court.

Title IX documents reveal some students on the team admitted to putting their genitals into teammates mouths while others held them down.

A criminal investigation has already been launched into this.

A Huntsville basketball player’s parent claims the school board held a meeting to discuss punishments for the players at some point in April or May without notifying the media.

Lawyer Joey McCutchen filed a lawsuit on behalf of this parent for violating the Freedom of Information Act.

The lawsuit also says the meeting was not recorded, despite it being required by law.

“This is the public’s business,” McCutchen said. “There is nothing more serious than when an allegation is being made that our children are being sexually abused and assaulted in our public schools, and the public deserves more-not less-transparency in these matters.”

In that meeting, the board voted on a one-year expulsion for the two players accused of the sexual assault acts.

Documents show one of the students initially expelled later had his punishment reduced to a one-semester suspension.

McCutchen said one of the goals of this lawsuit is for the school board to undergo Freedom of Information Act training.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Huntsville Superintendent for comment but did not hear back.