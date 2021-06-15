Huntsville parents, community members call on school board for further action in Title IX case

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Huntsville parents and community members are calling on the school district to tae further action on a Title IX case.

Before a Huntsville School Board meeting ended Monday night, a parent interrupted saying her child had been abused by fellow teammates for the last three years and the school had done nothing about it.

“I’d like to say that I am very disheartened that you guys are disheartened,” said the woman who interrupted the meeting. “I am the mother of a victim. Give yourself a pat on the back kids were sexually assaulted for three years you guys did nothing.”

Title IX documents said Huntsville basketball players put their genitals into other player’s faces and sometimes into their mouthes while they were being held down. This act was reportedly called ‘baptizing.’

Documents also show one of the students accused was initially expelled for a year but that punishment was later reduced to just a suspension for one semester.

While board members did not discuss this during Monday night’s meeting, some parents and even those without community members showed up to the meeting in support of the victims.

“What happened to these boys is unbelievable,” said Huntsville citizen, Shannon Roberts. “Hard to speak about and I know they’re feeling very alone and I’m here to support them.”