Huntsville parents meet to discuss criminal investigation at school

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents and concerned community members met to discuss the ongoing criminal investigation at Huntsville Schools.

Many of the people who attended also went to the school board meeting earlier this week.

Sharmi Smith, whose daughter is a 12-year-old Huntsville student, says she came out to support the kids who have been abused.

“All of the children involved, the victims and the abusers, they all need some counseling,” Smith said. “But, we need to let the ones that were abused know that it’s not okay.”

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for any updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
