HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville police officers will replace sheriff’s deputies in Huntsville schools.

The Huntsville City Council approved the use of two officers to become school resource officers on July 10.

This comes after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office did not renew its contract to provide SROs with the district because of financial issues.

Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas says this is something his department has been wanting to do.

“We love going to the schools. We got there weekly and sometimes three to four times a week anyway. So, it’s not going to be a big shift, but having the two additional officers in the schools fulltime, I hope it has a positive impact on the school and the kids most importantly,” Thomas said.

No word on when those positions will be filled.