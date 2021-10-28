Huntsville Police Department searching for missing teens

Landon Chad Valure (L) and Savanah Renee Lynn (R)

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville Police Department is searching for two teens missing after they were last seen leaving school on October 18, 2021.

Landon Chad Valure, 17, and Savanah Renee Lynn, 15, are missing from Huntsville, according to two flyers from the Morgan Nick Foundation.

Both were last seen leaving school on October 18. It is unclear how their cases are otherwise related at this time.

Valure is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lynn is 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 105 pounds, with red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Huntsville, Arkansas Police Department at (479) 738-6556.

