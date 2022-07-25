HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School Board decides to settle a federal Title IX lawsuit that stemmed from sexual assault allegations within the middle school boys basketball team.

As a result of the settlement, the district will pay $1 and the plaintiff’s lawyer will waive attorney’s fees in exchange for the school district admitting liability.

Much of the discussion about whether the board should admit liability centered around when the district was first notified of the sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Jamie Harris, a parent who was in attendance, claims it was much sooner than the school had previously said.

“My son is the one that told Coach Houston and we submitted the evidence that we had at the time to Mr. Harwell,” Harris said. “And I just wanted to let you know that they did know after that date and we gave them copies of the evidence and everything.”

As part of the settlement, the district will also provide Title IX training.

The school board had already made the decision to do a Title IX refresher and it’s scheduled to take place in August.