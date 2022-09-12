HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School Board tables the decision to remove the last incumbent board member on September 12 in the wake of a sexual assault scandal.

More than a year after reports surfaced about inappropriate behavior on the middle school boys’ basketball team, angry parents are calling for Duane Glenn to be removed from the school board.

A candidate for Madison County judge, Jeremy Updegraff, accompanied several parents to the board meeting.

“I really want them to understand that the people have the power. We need to be heard, and they need to allow us to be heard,” Updegraff said.

Updegraff says he feels the board received his message well.