HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District will end its mask mandate on May 1 if its case numbers remain the same or improve, the Board of Education decided by a voice vote on Monday.

The mask mandate will remain in place through April 30 so the school can get through testing, said Board President Danny Thomas.

*Note: Mask discussion begins around 19:00

Board member Terry Forsyth cast the only vote against the measure.