HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District is facing a teacher shortage.

The district’s number of students has increased slightly over the last few years, but the percentage of staff leaving the district has risen from 8% in 2018 to 13% in 2020 to almost 24% at the start of this school year.

Most of the student increase has come from kindergarten-age kids.