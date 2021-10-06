Huntsville School District’s answer to complaint

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Huntsville School District has formally denied the majority of the complaints brought against it in the sexual assault case first reported back in July.

The lead representing attorney, Joey McCutchen, says that it was exactly what they were prepared for when it comes to the defendant’s answer to complaint, but it didn’t come without some surprises.

“This is a pretty standard response,” said McCutchen.

Title IX documents claim that boys basketball players put their genitals and private parts into teammates’ mouths while others held the victims down, calling it “baptizing” or “bean dipping.”

McCutchen filed a complaint against the Huntsville School District back on September 10th, and the defense has just released an answer to complaint.

However, McCutchen was taken back by the defendant’s push to seal information.

“They want to make that the issue, not that they have had multiple FOIA violations, and that they’ve had children in the school district sexually assaulted multiple times,” says McCutchen.

Information he believes won’t affect those involved.

“I don’t think we’re violating anybody’s privacy right. In fact, we filed this to protect the children,” says McCutchen.

McCutchen says while the school has denied many of the concerns in the Title IX case, they have admitted to violating the Freedom of Information Act on several different occasions.