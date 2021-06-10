Huntsville Schools faces Title IX allegations

We want to warn you, some details of this story may be disturbing to some.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District is dealing with a sexual harassment investigation.

Title IX documents KNWA/KFTA acquired through a parent show the Huntsville School District sent a letter to parents announcing a Title IX sexual harassment investigation involving basketball players who are in 8th through 10th grade.

In my opinion, they are putting make-up on this and calling it sexual harassment, when I consider this sexual assault. ANONYMOUS PARENT

The investigation includes statements from students saying players were putting their genitals on teammates’ faces or even in a player’s mouth while holding them down.

Those kids that [did] this should never be able to wear a uniform at the Huntsville School District ever again. ANONYMOUS PARENT

KNWA/KFTA spoke to parents of the victims, who wish to be anonymous, that said if the appropriate measures are not taken, they plan on filing criminal changes.

The Huntsville School District did not comment on Thursday, June 10, but it expects to respond to our request by Friday, June 11.

The documents we’ve seen say counseling is being offered to basketball players, and locker room supervision is also provided.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.