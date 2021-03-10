Huntsville Schools to continue requiring students wear masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville Schools will continue requiring students and staff to wear masks, even if Governor Asa Hutchinson decides to lift the mask mandate.

The school board made the decision Monday.

Although several board members agreed that masks are becoming a nuisance, many felt the safety they provide against COVID-19 infections is still necessary.

Huntsville School Board member Janeal Yancey said, “If those masks are keeping some people protected, I think that we need to keep having people wear them.”

The school board plans to reassess the situation during its April meeting.