Walmart in Huntsville reopens after police issue all-clear

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A Walmart in Huntsville has reopened after police issued an all-clear regarding a “suspicious device” on Thursday

The package contained a “military training round,” according to the Huntsville Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Walmart in Huntsville is temporarily closed on Thursday after police located a “suspicious device” in the parking lot.

The Huntsville Police Department said on Facebook at around 8 a.m. that it was at the parking lot of the Walmart at 157 Gary Hatfield Way in the city working the scene of a “suspicious device.”

Police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Walmart will remain closed until authorities issue an all-clear.

