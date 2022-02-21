FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jason Ross Dunigan, 39, of Farmington, has been arrested and is facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of his wife, Amber Dunigan.

Dunigan was booked into Washington County Jail on February 19 and released on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutors submitted an information sheet to the Fourth Judicial District Court on February 17, outlining the felony information of the case. The filing specifically alleges that “the defendant shot his wife in the head” and that he did so “with the premeditated and deliberated purpose of causing the death of another person.”

The document was signed by Matthew Durrett, prosecuting attorney for the district.

The following day, the court issued an arrest warrant for one count of Capital Murder, a class Y felony.

Amber Dunigan was found dead inside a parked car alongside Arkansas Highway 16 on May 28, 2021, not far from her home in Farmington.

James Dunigan, her father-in-law, said he was the first person to find her body. He said he went looking for her along her usual commute route when she didn’t come home on time.

Dunigan has a courtroom appearance scheduled for February 23.