Hutchinson announces record 2312 new cases, creation of COVID-19 Winter Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a record day of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and the creation of a Winter Task Force on Friday at a press conference in Little Rock.

Hutchinson said Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, gave him an early look at Friday’s case data, and it’s another record day of new cases (+2312) and overall hospitalizations (826).

The COVID-19 Winter Task Force is created by an executive order and its purpose will be to investigate, advise, and make recommendations to the governor, he said.

“One of the major focal points of this task force will be to look at our hospital capacity and what more can be done to manage that capacity, coordinate, and what relief the state can provide in terms of support for our hospitals and staff,” Hutchinson said.

The Republican governor said the task force will examine:

  • how to better coordinate the COVID caseload statewide
  • how to assist in increasing staff resources
  • additional steps that can be taken to get people to adhere to the mask mandate
  • how to reduce the number of high cases and reduce the burden on hospitals

The COVID-19 Winter Task Force’s first meeting will be in private on Monday at 8 a.m., he said.

