Hutchinson expecting 98 Afghan refugees to resettle in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is expecting 98 Afghan refugees to resettle in the state in the near future, according to a release from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday.

Hutchinson said he’s received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases.

“While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners,” Hutchinson said. “We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations.”

Relocation efforts are being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors to help refugees successfully integrate to life in Arkansas.

“These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years,” Hutchinson said. “We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan.”