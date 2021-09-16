Hutchinson expecting 98 Afghan refugees to resettle in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is expecting 98 Afghan refugees to resettle in the state in the near future, according to a release from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday.

Hutchinson said he’s received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases.

“While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners,” Hutchinson said. “We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations.”

Relocation efforts are being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors to help refugees successfully integrate to life in Arkansas.

“These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years,” Hutchinson said. “We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers