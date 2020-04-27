Hutchinson explains gating criteria to reopening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson explains the criteria he’s focusing on to begin reopening business in the state.

While he is consulting the phase one guidelines outlined by the White House, he said Arkansas has some flexibility on the requirements.

The governor believes the state is on a positive track so far and is focusing on the following gating criteria – a downward trend of people with flu-like illnesses or COVID-19 symptoms.

He said there’s been a decrease in hospital visits since April 2.

The second criterion is a downward trend of COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period.

The governor said the positivity rate has decreased from 30% to 10% in the last month.

And the last criteria is adequate hospital care.

“More than adequate in both categories of ventilators and hospital beds so that all patients can be treated without having a crisis environment,” he said.

The governor said he’s still looking to begin phase one of re-opening on May 4.