Hutchinson holds press conference to address protests after George Floyd death

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson holds a press conference to address protests in the state and across the nation following the death of George Floyd.

Hutchinson said the death of Floyd is troubling to anybody who appreciates law enforcement and their role in public safety.

He said he understands the rage the American people feel and the disappointment in law enforcement officers who are sworn to uphold the law, but cross the line and abuse the system.

Hutchinson says he respects protesters decision to take to the streets as long as they do so peacefully.

“It is my job as governor to make sure that those that want to express themselves as demonstrators as protestors that are peaceful that they are protected and that they have the right to exercise their first amendment. Privileges and rights, I support that, but I want to make sure that we through our law enforcement efforts protect them,” he said.

The governor said that he activated the Arkansas National Guard two days ago to help disperse anyone damaging property in Little Rock last night.

He said it will stay activated to act as back up for state police as needed.