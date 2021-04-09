Hutchinson makes stop at Simmons Food vaccine clinic in Van Buren

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson made a stop at the Simmons Foods plant in Van Buren today.

During a vaccine drive for it’s employees, Hutchinson visited the plant to talk about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.

He commented on some of the current struggles the state has with getting Arkansans vaccinated and why clinics like the one held today are so important. “You have a natural hesitation about a new vaccine that’s out there. And secondly, people lose the sense of urgency whenever our cases are low and that’s why it’s really important for them to understand, yes they’re low right now, but they will go up and we will lose more lives if we don’t get more vaccines out in the arms of Arkansans.”

Hutchinson applauded Simmons Foods for how it handled its vaccination drive, and also recognized employees for their hard work keeping the country fed.