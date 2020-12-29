Hutchinson not happy with pace of nursing home vaccinations

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is not happy with the pace nursing homes are being vaccinated.

Of the 31,700 Moderna doses in Arkansas, only 1,680 have been administered.

The governor is now pleading with pharmacies to help get the COVID-19 vaccines administered as quickly as possible.

“Lives are at stake and I know there’s been unique challenges but we have a job to do. We have to get this vaccine as it’s received administered because this is what will turn the tide,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of people that are very excited about getting the vaccines however this is a process. There are a lot of logistics to work out. This involves a lengthy consent process with both patients, their guardians and our employees,” said Rachel Bunch with Arkansas Health Care Association.

She said her department is doing everything it can to get the vaccines to the state’s more-than-300 facilities.

Hutchinson says it is critical the process speeds up, to protect our most vulnerable Arkansans.

