Hutchinson requests additional help to expand hospital capacity

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas hopes to get 10 new hospital beds at the VA hospital in Little Rock.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has put in a request to FEMA to expand capacity at that facility.

If approved, it’ll cost $1.9 million and the state will pay $500,000 of that.

“That will include five ICU beds as well as five medical surgical beds so that we can have an expanded capacity here in Arkansas,” he said.

The governor said he expects these beds will be needed within the next three weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers