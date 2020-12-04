Hutchinson requests additional help to expand hospital capacity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas hopes to get 10 new hospital beds at the VA hospital in Little Rock.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has put in a request to FEMA to expand capacity at that facility.

If approved, it’ll cost $1.9 million and the state will pay $500,000 of that.

“That will include five ICU beds as well as five medical surgical beds so that we can have an expanded capacity here in Arkansas,” he said.

The governor said he expects these beds will be needed within the next three weeks.