Hutchinson said fall sports could limit risk of COVID-19 spreading to student-athletes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson says fall sports could help limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading to student-athletes.

During his COVID-19 briefing today, he was asked about the belief that the athletes are safer if sports weren’t canceled.

The governor said it is a valid point because if the athletes don’t have a sport to play, they are more likely to go out and socialize more.

“The structure that these sports program provides hopefully will help provide more structure outside of the program as well,” Hutchinson said.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Jose Romero added that coaches can provide important leadership during this time as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers