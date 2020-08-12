Hutchinson said fall sports could limit risk of COVID-19 spreading to student-athletes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson says fall sports could help limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading to student-athletes.

During his COVID-19 briefing today, he was asked about the belief that the athletes are safer if sports weren’t canceled.

The governor said it is a valid point because if the athletes don’t have a sport to play, they are more likely to go out and socialize more.

“The structure that these sports program provides hopefully will help provide more structure outside of the program as well,” Hutchinson said.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Jose Romero added that coaches can provide important leadership during this time as well.