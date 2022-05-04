LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on May 4 his intent to grant nine pardons and three commutations. Among the commutations are two who were convicted of murder.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Hutchinson has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of James T. Carmichael, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1987 for capital murder, from life without parole to 35 years.

The release says the prosecuting attorney has raised objections to the applicant’s request.

The governor has also given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Bryan E. Dickinson. Dickinson was convicted in Fulton County in 2000 for first-degree murder. His original sentence was 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. After his commutation, he will be immediately eligible for parole.

The release says there are no law enforcement objections to the application.