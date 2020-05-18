Hutchinson to visit with the president this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Asa Hutchinson will visit with the president this week.
On Wednesday, he will take part in an Oval Office meeting.
He said there will likely be a number of topics at the meeting, but he expects to focus a lot on the state’s response to COVID-19.
“It’s an opportunity to illustrate what people here in Arkansas are doing to open the economy, to get back to business, to get back to work but also how they have successfully lived through this,” Hutchinson said.
Gov. Hutchinson also plans to discuss the food processing industry and its work to keep the supply chain moving right now.
