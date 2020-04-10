Hutchinson used SEC to compare COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference might not be in play but the southern states are going up against each other in terms of the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today in his daily news conference governor Asa Hutchinson used the states in the SEC to compare hospitalizations per 100,000.

Using a graphic, he explained how surrounding states have many more people in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we do in the natural state.

He said this shows Arkansans are practicing distancing and following other state and CDC guidelines.

“What we’re doing, what the public is doing works and they ought to be encouraged by that. This could change in a moment’s notice if we don’t do the right thing,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson used this as an example to reinforce we need to reduce unnecessary out-of-state travel especially since neighboring states are seeing a higher rate of hospitalizations.