Hutchinson visiting communities to urge people to get vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. A federal appeals court panel in Washington has upheld a lower court’s decision that blocked the Trump administration’s work requirements for Medicaid recipients. The Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, decision from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., found Arkansas’ work requirements for Medicaid recipients to be “arbitrary and capricious.” Hutchinson said he’s hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court will review the case. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is going to local communities to urge people to get vaccinated.

Hutchinson is launching a statewide discussion called community COVID conversations.

It’s an opportunity for Arkansans who are reluctant to get the shot to express concerns and ask questions to a panel of healthcare and community leaders.

“To overcome hesitancy to satisfy the questions of the community and to encourage vaccinations so that we can increase the rate here in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

The first community COVID-19 conversation will take place this Thursday in Cabot others will be held at a later date.

The governor is also calling on employers to help boost Arkansas’ vaccination numbers.

He’s asking businesses to allow paid leave for employees to get the shot in addition to educational opportunities.