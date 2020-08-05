FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson wants to test all inmates in state prison facilities for COVID-19.

During today’s news briefing he said we have a total of 19 state prisons.

So far, 10 have been fully tested.

He’s authorized 10 National Guardsmen to help with taking samples.

“That was a corporate request by Secy. Graves that we provide that assistance and we thank the National Guard for making those resources available so that we can take that action in our state prisons,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said the goal is to have all the inmates tested by the end of the month.