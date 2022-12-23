ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The frigid temperatures are keeping HVAC technicians busy as they work to keep everyone warm.

NWA Cooling and Heating said its booked solid for the next few days. Owner Tom Calhoun said all of his staff is ready to go, no matter the weather.

“Everybody works, even though we’ve got snow or ice on the ground,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said he knows how difficult it can be when your heater goes out in the winter.

“Even my heat goes out, and I’m the last one to get it fixed, so I’m using a space heater tonight,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said technicians see it all when going out to fix heaters and even the smallest issue can cause you to lose warmth.

“Most issues are lack of regular maintenance, you’d be surprised how many times we have issues, it’s just a dirty filter,” Calhoun said. “Other things are just normal wear and tear items that show up due to longer runtime on some furnaces and heat.”

Calhoun recommends being proactive, so you don’t have to rely on service during the coldest weather. He recommends yearly maintenance and checking your vent.

NWA Cooling and Heating doesn’t have any openings until mid-next week.