SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas (HWOA) announced that 30 Latino students will receive scholarships from the HWOA Scholarship Fund during a festival on May 7th.

According to a press release, the organization’s goal is to “increase the college enrollment and graduation rates of Hispanic students.” The scholarships to be presented are worth more than $40,000.

We are pleased to celebrate this milestone promoting and supporting higher education for Latinos in Arkansas. Seeing the number of applicants increase every year speaks volumes of the interest among the Latinos families to seek a better life through education. Margarita Solórzano, HWOA Executive Director

Most of the students are the first in their families to attend college. Selected students are from Rogers, Springdale, Dardanelle, Fort Smith, North Little Rock, Garfield, Green Forest, Knoxville and Cabot.

The scholarship presentation will be featured in person during the HWOA Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 7 from 6-7 p.m. Funds for the scholarships are raised from proceeds from the festival, donations, sponsors and community volunteers.