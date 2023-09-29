NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — From 2020 to 2023 the Federal Government had hundreds of Arkansas residents publicly involved in the future development of Highway 112.

The widening project will go through Washington and Benton counties. The final vote on the project will cause the relocation of 26 residential and 17 businesses.

The project also determined that it “May Affect, Not Likely to Adversely Affect” six threatened and endangered species. Clearance was given but the project will impact losing streams within the Elm Springs Recharge Area known to have both Ozark Cavefish and Benton County Cave Crayfish.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is proposing to deposit $3,566,974 to a conservation organization to ensure the future of species benefits.

The findings found that Brush Creek, Spring Creek and Osage Creek will be temporarily impacted during construction. The Environmental Assessment findings said that there are no significant impacts on the environment for the proposed project.

However, the report does state that there will be minor water quality impacts during the construction. The Arkansas Department of Health said that there will not be any impacts on public water supply systems.

The Federal Government found no impact on farmlands.

Overall, the findings found “no significant adverse effects.”

The Highway 112 project will add eight roundabouts to intersections, four travel lanes with a raised median, curb and gutter, a sidewalk on one side of the highway and a sidepath on the other side of the highway.

Construction is set to start in 2025.