FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith company announces a second hiring event.

Hytrol Conveyor Company will hold a major hiring event this week.

On Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The company is looking to fill more than 100 positions.

Specificially, Hytrol needs workers for the second shift.