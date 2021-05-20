I-40 bridge repair divided into phases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Kiewit Corporation gave an in-depth look at how the repairs on the Interstate 40 bridge will go.
Phase one will add 30-foot steel plates on both sides of the fracture to strengthen the bridge and to add work platforms for contractors which started May 20.
Phase two will cut out and replace the cracked member and inspect the bridge for further repairs if needed.
TDOT says repairs could take several months, but it could change as repairs progress.