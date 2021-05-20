I-40 bridge repair divided into phases

In this undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack is in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crack is in a 900-foot steel beam that provides stability for the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after inspectors found the crack. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Kiewit Corporation gave an in-depth look at how the repairs on the Interstate 40 bridge will go.

Phase one will add 30-foot steel plates on both sides of the fracture to strengthen the bridge and to add work platforms for contractors which started May 20.

Phase two will cut out and replace the cracked member and inspect the bridge for further repairs if needed.

TDOT says repairs could take several months, but it could change as repairs progress.