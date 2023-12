UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident on Interstate 49 has moved traffic down to two lanes, according to IDriveArkansas.

The accident is on I-49 southbound on the left shoulder near the New Hope Road exit (Exit 83).

Emergency crews are on the scene and IDriveArkansas says there are possible injuries from this accident.

Traffic is backed up to at least mile marker 85 as of 7:30 a.m.

