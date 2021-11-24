‘I did not succeed at my plan:’ Man with knife at Bentonville PD was out on pretrial release for Terroristic Threatening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Theodore Robert Howell, 27, who was arrested yesterday in the Bentonville Police Department lobby, was free on a pretrial release for Terroristic Threatening and another charge in a different case.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause filing, Howell entered the police department lobby “dressed as a female” while holding a large kitchen knife.

Image courtesy Bentonville Police Department

The filing states that Howell looked inside interview rooms and through the windows of secured doors.

Officers responded to the front door leading into the lobby with their weapons drawn and ordered Howell to drop the knife. He did so, complied with orders, and was taken into custody.

Image courtesy Bentonville Police Department

Howell then stated that he wanted a lawyer, adding “I did not succeed at my plan.”

Howell faces the following charges from yesterday’s incident: three counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapons, Carrying a Weapon, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

A review of Howell’s criminal history revealed the following charges:

Battery in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest, October, 2018.

Disorderly Conduct, December, 2019.

Attempt to Intimidate Witness/Victim, December, 2019.

Robbery with Threat of Force, December, 2019.

Bail Jumping, January, 2020.

DUI Drugs, June, 2016.

Possession of Alcoholic Beverage by an Underage Person

Howell is currently on pretrial release for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree in October, 2020 and Failure to Appear in August, 2021.

Howell’s next appearance is set for January 3, 2022, in Benton County Circuit Court, Division 1.