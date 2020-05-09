I Run with Maud movement; Remembering Ahmaud Arbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — He would have been 26-years-old today.

But more than two months ago, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while he was out for a run in Georgia.

So today, several people took to McNair Field in Fayetteville in conjunction with others around the nation to run in his honor.

Posting pictures with the hashtag ‘I run with Maud.’

They ran 2.23 miles to signify the date Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia.

“We want to spread the awareness here in Northwest Arkansas that something like that can happen but if we do events where we illustrate and tell the story of African Americans then this can be prevented,” Fayetteville resident Michael Day said.

Thursday, May 7, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with Arbery’s murder and aggravated assault.